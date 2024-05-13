All Timberwolves

Watch: Jamal Murray caps Nuggets run with half-court buzzer beater

The Nuggets went on an 8-0 run in the final 30 seconds of the first half against the Timberwolves.

Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray hit a half-court buzzer beater at the end of the second quarter of Game 4 of their Western Conference semifinal series against the Timberwolves Sunday night at Target Center in Minneapolis. That capped an 8-0 Nuggets run during the final 30 seconds of the half.

The Nuggets led 64-49 at halftime.

The Timberwolves trailed by as many as 16 points during the second quarter, but they had cut their deficit to single digits. Anthony Edwards hit a 3-pointer that made it a seven-point game, but in the final 30 seconds of the half, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope hit a 3, Michael Porter Jr. got out in transition off a turnover for a dunk and Murray hit the half-court buzzer beater, pushing their lead back to 15.

Tough way to end the half for the Timberwolves.

