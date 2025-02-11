Watch: Joe Ingles, Darius Garland share a laugh as Ingles carries Garland up the court
Ingles gave Wolves fans one reason to smile in Monday's blowout loss to the Cavs.
Minnesota Timberwolves wing Joe Ingles caught Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland before he fell to the court after contesting Garland's shot in the second quarter of Monday night's game in Cleveland. Ingles made sure he didn't fall.
Ingles then carried Garland to the other side of the court in a hilarious moment in the game. The two shared a laugh.
Ingles certainly is one of the more entertaining players in the Timberwolves locker room. But ultimately Monday night, it was the Cavs who got most of the laughs as they beat the Wolves 128-107. At least Ingles gave fans one reason to smile.
