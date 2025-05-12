Watch: Joe Ingles hilariously interrupts Rudy Gobert's media availability
As Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert was talking with reporters after their shootaround ahead of Game 4 of a Western Conference semifinal against the Golden State Warriors Monday, his teammate, Joe Ingles, brought some jokes.
Ingles stumbled upon the public address microphone and made the most of it, hilariously interrupting Gobert's presser.
"Ruuuuudy," Ingles said over the stadium speakers. "Ruuuuuuudy."
Ingles' prank got a chuckle out of Gobert and reporters, though Gobert hardly missed a beat as he continued his answer.
Ingles has routinely been one of the funniest guys in the locker room, and he once again found a way to bring the laughs on Monday when he butted in on Gobert's chat with reporters. Ingles, Gobert and the Timberwolves will be looking to take a 3-1 series lead Monday night when they take on the Warriors at Chase Center in San Francisco at 9 p.m. CT on ESPN.