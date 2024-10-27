All Timberwolves

Watch: Julius Randle addresses Target Center crowd ahead of home opener

Randle is making his home debut Saturday night.

Minnesota Timberwolves forward Julius Randle (30) dunks the ball against the Sacramento Kings during the third quarter at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, Calif., on Oct. 24, 2024.
Minnesota Timberwolves forward Julius Randle (30) dunks the ball against the Sacramento Kings during the third quarter at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, Calif., on Oct. 24, 2024. / Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images
In this story:

Julius Randle got the opportunity to address the crowd at Target Center in Minneapolis ahead of his first home game in a Timberwolves uniform Saturday night, thanking fans for attending the home opener and letting them know the Wolves will compete every night.

Randle and the Timberwolves opened their home slate with a 7 p.m. tipoff against the Toronto Raptors.

Published
Home/Minnesota Timberwolves News