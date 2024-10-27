Watch: Julius Randle addresses Target Center crowd ahead of home opener
Randle is making his home debut Saturday night.
Julius Randle got the opportunity to address the crowd at Target Center in Minneapolis ahead of his first home game in a Timberwolves uniform Saturday night, thanking fans for attending the home opener and letting them know the Wolves will compete every night.
Randle and the Timberwolves opened their home slate with a 7 p.m. tipoff against the Toronto Raptors.
