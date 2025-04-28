Watch: Lakers' Luka Doncic trash talks Timberwolves fans during Game 4
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards got himself a fine for some vulgar trash talk directed at Los Angeles Lakers fans during Game 1 of their first-round Western Conference playoff series. There's no fine, yet, but Lakers guard Luka Doncic returned the favor at Target Center in Game 4 with a not-safe-for-work message to nearby Wolves fans.
During an inbounds play during Sunday's Game 4, Doncic was going back and forth with some Wolves fans in the first couple rows at Target Center in Minneapolis. "You're a grown man, you complain every play," one Minnesota fan shouted.
After inbounding the ball, Doncic responded, telling him to "shut the f**k up" with another choice word tacked at the end.
Doncic and Edwards are both known as quite the trash talkers, so them getting into it with the fans during a heated playoff series is hardly a surprise. Edwards, however, came out with a victory in Game 1 after his chirping with the fans, while Doncic, despite playing 45 minutes and scored a team-high 38 points, was on the wrong side of a loss in Game 4 Sunday.