Watch: Mike Conley banks in half-court shot to beat third-quarter buzzer against 76ers
Conley gave the Wolves a lead heading into the final quarter Tuesday night.
Minnesota Timberwolves point guard Mike Conley banked in a half-court shot to beat the third-quarter buzzer during Tuesday night's game against the Philadelphia 76ers at Target Center in Minneapolis.
Conley's 3-pointer gave the Wolves an 83-80 lead going into the final quarter.
The game was still in progress at the time of publication.
