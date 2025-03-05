All Timberwolves

Watch: Mike Conley banks in half-court shot to beat third-quarter buzzer against 76ers

Conley gave the Wolves a lead heading into the final quarter Tuesday night.

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Mike Conley dribbles against the Philadelphia 76ers in the first quarter at Target Center in Minneapolis on March 4, 2025. / Brad Rempel-Imagn Images
Minnesota Timberwolves point guard Mike Conley banked in a half-court shot to beat the third-quarter buzzer during Tuesday night's game against the Philadelphia 76ers at Target Center in Minneapolis.

Conley's 3-pointer gave the Wolves an 83-80 lead going into the final quarter.

The game was still in progress at the time of publication.

