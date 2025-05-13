Watch: Officials miss Draymond Green's blatant foul on Donte DiVincenzo
Draymond Green got away with a pretty obvious foul during the first half of Game 4 of the Western Conference semifinal series between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Golden State Warriors Monday night at Chase Center in San Francisco.
After Timberwolves guard Donte DiVincenzo lost control of the ball on a drive to the hoop in the first half, Green attempted to pick up the ball, but it slipped through his legs and DiVincenzo scooped it up. Green proceeded to grab DiVincenzo near the neck and swung him to the ground. And somehow, there wasn't a foul called on the play.
Green has been whistled for two flagrant fouls and five technical fouls, including one against the Wolves after catching Naz Reid with an elbow, during this playoff run. He was lucky that first-half sequence didn't result in another one for him.
The Warriors led the Wolves 60-58 at halftime. The game was still in progress at the time of publication.