Watch: Rudy Gobert dunks on Hawks' Onyeka Okongwu, then it gets chippy

Gobert and Okongwu got in a shoving match after Gobert's dunk Monday night.

Atlanta Hawks center Onyeka Okongwu shoots between Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert, left, and forward Julius Randle in the first quarter at Target Center in Minneapolis on Jan. 27, 2025.
Atlanta Hawks center Onyeka Okongwu shoots between Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert, left, and forward Julius Randle in the first quarter at Target Center in Minneapolis on Jan. 27, 2025. / Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images
Mike Conley delivered a bounce pass to Rudy Gobert, who dunked it over Atlanta Hawks center Onyeka Okongwu to give the Minnesota Timberwolves a 51-35 lead in the second quarter of Monday night's game at Target Center in Minneapolis.

Okongwu took offense to a staredown from Gobert and pushed him as the two ran back in transition. Gobert then lowered his shoulder into him, and the two had to be separated as a mini scrum ensued. Both players received technical fouls.

The Wolves led 60-43 at the halftime break, and Gobert had 10 points. The game was still in progress at publication time.

