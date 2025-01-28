Watch: Rudy Gobert dunks on Hawks' Onyeka Okongwu, then it gets chippy
Gobert and Okongwu got in a shoving match after Gobert's dunk Monday night.
Mike Conley delivered a bounce pass to Rudy Gobert, who dunked it over Atlanta Hawks center Onyeka Okongwu to give the Minnesota Timberwolves a 51-35 lead in the second quarter of Monday night's game at Target Center in Minneapolis.
Okongwu took offense to a staredown from Gobert and pushed him as the two ran back in transition. Gobert then lowered his shoulder into him, and the two had to be separated as a mini scrum ensued. Both players received technical fouls.
The Wolves led 60-43 at the halftime break, and Gobert had 10 points. The game was still in progress at publication time.
