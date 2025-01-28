Watch: Rudy Gobert nearly hit by falling object during Wolves-Hawks game
Gobert dodged ... something falling from the Target Center ceiling.
In this story:
Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert was nearly hit by an object that appeared to fall from the Target Center video board after the end of the first quarter of Monday night's game against the Atlanta Hawks in Minneapolis.
Something fell from the ceiling right in front of Gobert as he was walking off the court after the first-quarter buzzer. Thankfully, it fell just in front of him, and Gobert was able to avoid disaster.
The game was still in progress at the time of publication.
Published