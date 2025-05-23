Watch: Scott Foster bloodied by Lu Dort early in Game 2 of Wolves-Thunder
The first injury during Game 2 of the Western Conference finals between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Oklahoma City Thunder Thursday night at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City didn't occur to a player — rather to official Scott Foster.
The longtime NBA ref caught a bloody nose after taking a shot to the face from Lu Dort during a jump ball early in the first quarter. The back of Dort's hand caught Foster's face after going up for the ball with Julius Randle, and Foster had a nose bleed with some blood dripping to the court. After a break to stop the bleeding, Foster remained in the game.
It's certainly not something you see every day, but thankfully Foster was alright and able to stay in the game.
The game was still in progress at the time of publication.