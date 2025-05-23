All Timberwolves

Watch: Scott Foster bloodied by Lu Dort early in Game 2 of Wolves-Thunder

Foster caught a bloody nose in the first quarter of Thursday night's game.

Nolan O'Hara

Official Scott Foster runs down the court during the second quarter of Game 2 of a Western Conference semifinal between the Denver Nuggets and Oklahoma City Thunder at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City on May 7, 2025.
Official Scott Foster runs down the court during the second quarter of Game 2 of a Western Conference semifinal between the Denver Nuggets and Oklahoma City Thunder at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City on May 7, 2025. / Alonzo Adams / Imagn Images
The first injury during Game 2 of the Western Conference finals between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Oklahoma City Thunder Thursday night at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City didn't occur to a player — rather to official Scott Foster.

The longtime NBA ref caught a bloody nose after taking a shot to the face from Lu Dort during a jump ball early in the first quarter. The back of Dort's hand caught Foster's face after going up for the ball with Julius Randle, and Foster had a nose bleed with some blood dripping to the court. After a break to stop the bleeding, Foster remained in the game.

It's certainly not something you see every day, but thankfully Foster was alright and able to stay in the game.

The game was still in progress at the time of publication.

