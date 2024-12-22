Watch: Steph Curry upset after shoes meant for kid at Target Center get stolen by fan
Curry tried to give a kid in the crowd some shoes after his heroics lifted the Warriors past the Wolves.
After lighting up the Minnesota Timberwolves in the waning minutes to lift his Golden State Warriors to a 113-103 win Saturday night, Steph Curry attempted to make a young fan's day at Target Center by gifting him a pair of his shoes.
But apparently, another fan jumped in the way and took the shoes intended for the kid. Curry was visibly frustrated.
"Yo, give it to him," Curry can be seen yelling towards the crowd.
Hopefully the shoes eventually found their way to the intended target. Curry doesn't miss often after all.
