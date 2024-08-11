Watch: Wolves' Anthony Edwards celebrates with Steph Curry after Olympic gold
Steph Curry made four clutch 3-pointers in the final three minutes of the Olympic gold-medal game against France to power Team USA to a 98-87 victory Saturday afternoon in Paris.
That included the dagger, which Curry hit over two defenders with just under 35 seconds remaining to put the Americans ahead 96-87. Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards, who scored eight points in Team USA's victory and hit a 3 over Minnesota teammate Rudy Gobert, was certainly impressed.
In a video posted to Curry's Instagram, Curry and Edwards were celebrating the gold medal, and Edwards was mimicking Curry's sleeping hands celebration after he hit the dagger 3. Edwards also joked that Curry just arrived in Paris three days ago, and that they're "so glad he got here."
Watch the full video below: