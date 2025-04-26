All Timberwolves

Watch: Wolves' Anthony Edwards delivers highlight dunk over Lakers' Luka Doncic

Edwards continues to bring highlight-reel dunks in the NBA playoffs.

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards backs down Los Angeles Lakers forward Dorian Finney-Smith in the first half during Game 3 of their first-round playoff series at Target Center in Minneapolis on April 25, 2025.
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards backs down Los Angeles Lakers forward Dorian Finney-Smith in the first half during Game 3 of their first-round playoff series at Target Center in Minneapolis on April 25, 2025. / Jesse Johnson / Imagn Images
Luka Doncic tried to meet Anthony Edwards at the rim. He shouldn't have.

The star Minnesota Timberwolves guard threw down an emphatic slam over the Los Angeles Lakers standout during the third quarter of Game 3 of their first-round Western Conference playoff series to the delight of the Target Center crowd in Minneapolis. Doncic has been public enemy No. 1 at Target Center dating back to last year's Western Conference finals.

The game was still in progress at the time of publication.

