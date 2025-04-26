Watch: Wolves' Anthony Edwards delivers highlight dunk over Lakers' Luka Doncic
Edwards continues to bring highlight-reel dunks in the NBA playoffs.
Luka Doncic tried to meet Anthony Edwards at the rim. He shouldn't have.
The star Minnesota Timberwolves guard threw down an emphatic slam over the Los Angeles Lakers standout during the third quarter of Game 3 of their first-round Western Conference playoff series to the delight of the Target Center crowd in Minneapolis. Doncic has been public enemy No. 1 at Target Center dating back to last year's Western Conference finals.
The game was still in progress at the time of publication.
