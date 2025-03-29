Watch: Wolves' Anthony Edwards stares down Suns owner after late 3-pointer
Edwards' late 3 put Minnesota up 20 in the final minute of the game Friday night.
Anthony Edwards hit a clean 3-pointer from the corner with under a minute to play in the fourth quarter, putting an exclamation point on what became a 124-109 win over the Phoenix Suns Friday night at Target Center in Minneapolis.
Then he turned toward a familiar face on the sideline, staring down Suns owner Mat Ishbia.
Edwards finished his night with 20 points, five assists and four rebounds despite playing just 28 minutes after exiting during the first quarter after taking an elbow to the face from Kevin Durant. Edwards returned after halftime and helped the Wolves to a convincing victory over the Suns. Once again, Minnesota just seemed to have Phoenix's number.
