Watch: Wolves' Jaden McDaniels, Spurs' Jeremy Sochan get into shoving match
Sochan pulled McDaniels to the ground during the third quarter of Saturday night's game.
Timberwolves forward Jaden McDaniels and San Antonio Spurs forward Jeremy Sochan got tangled up under the basket during a Spurs possession, and Sochan grabbed McDaniels' jersey, bringing him to the ground during the third quarter of Saturday night's game in San Antonio. The two players got up and exchanged shoves in a scuffle after the play.
Both players were issued technical fouls for their roles in the altercation. The Spurs led 76-62 midway through the quarter.
The game was still in progress at the time of publication.
