Watch: Wolves' Naz Reid accidentally scores for Warriors in Game 5
Reid tipped it into Golden State's hoop when attempting to grab a rebound Wednesday night.
In this story:
Well, here in Minnesota we've already had Jim Marshall's fumble return to the wrong end zone, and now we have Naz Reid tipping a shot into the wrong hoop.
The Minnesota Timberwolves big man attempted to grab a rebound during the second quarter of Game 5 of their Western Conference semifinal against the Golden State Warriors at Target Center in Minneapolis, but instead tipped it into the Warriors hoop.
If you're wondering, the basket was officially credited to Draymond Green.
The Wolves held a 3-1 series lead coming into Wednesday's Game 5 and had a chance to book a return trip to the Western Conference finals with a victory. Minnesota led 62-47 at halftime. The game was still in progress at the time of publication.
