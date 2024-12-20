Watch: Wolves welcome Karl-Anthony Towns back to Target Center
It started with the usual monotone introductions they give the opposing team at Target Center in Minneapolis. Jalen Brunson. OG Anunoby. Precious Achiuwa. Mikal Bridges. Then there was a pause before a familiar name was reintroduced.
The post with the most, Karl-Anthony Towns. Back for his first game in Minneapolis on Thursday since being traded to the Knicks this offseason. There was an accompanying tribute video as Towns' name was announced to much applause.
Fans at Target Center gave a warm welcome back to the longtime franchise staple, who gave a wave to the crowd that gave him so much support over the years. The crowd as every bit as supportive Thursday night, even cheering when Towns hit his first 3-pointer of the game in the first quarter. The warm welcome was not extended to Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau, who held the same role with the Wolves. The fans responded to his introduction with a serenade of boos.
But one thing was abundantly clear: Towns may be a Knick now, but he'll always be a Timberwolf. And he'll always have a large contingent of fans rooting him on at Target Center.