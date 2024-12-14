'We love the challenge': Timberwolves gear up for tough stretch of games
After a slow start to the season, the Timberwolves have found their stride winning five of their last six games. Things will only get tougher, as six of their next nine games are against teams that currently sit inside of the top 10 of the league standings.
Minnesota will face the Knicks, Warriors, Mavericks, Rockets, Thunder and Celtics all within the next month. The easier matchups will be twice against the Spurs and one game against the Hawks, which both currently have a record above .500.
"I think our biggest competition is ourselves. We look for it, we love the challenge against great teams," Rudy Gobert said after Friday night's win over the Lakers. "In regular season, especially, it's always been ourselves. Regardless of who we play, we know we can lose to anyone or beat anyone. It's really about our mindset."
A pair of losses to the Trail Blazers earlier in the season, who currently hold an 8-17 record, and then a loss to the now 7-19 Raptors raised serious concern. The Timberwolves' next game with a record currently below .500 will be on Jan. 4 against the Pistons.
After Friday night's win over the Lakers, the Wolves currently have a 13-11 overall record. They're at seventh in the Western Conference standings and only half of a game out of sixth place, which would take them out of the projected Play-In Tournament field.
When Minnesota opted to trade Karl-Anthony Towns to the Knicks in exchange for Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo, it was fair to assume their team chemistry would take time to reach the point that they were at last season. Amid their current 5-1 stretch, it's clear that they've begun to figure some things out.
The next nine-game stretch could tell us a lot about the ceiling of this Timberwolves team, especially whether or not they should make a deal before the Feb. 6 trade deadline. Gobert seems ready for the challenge, but it could be one of the most important stretches of the regular season.