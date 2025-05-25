'Welcome to Minnesota': Finch's presser interrupted by rogue TV after Game 3 win
Perhaps it was a ghost in the Target Center media room. Or maybe AI is getting too strong.
Whatever the catalyst, a television seemingly turned itself on smack dab in the middle of Minnesota Timberwolves coach Chris Finch's postgame press conference following his team's 143-101 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 3 of the Western Conference finals Saturday night in Minneapolis. Finch was able to take it in stride. He was asked about his team's response following OKC's 11-2 run to open the third quarter, the only real ground the Thunder gained all night.
Just as Finch was about to answer, that's when the TV turned itself on and started playing a news report.
"Welcome to Minnesota," Finch said with a chuckle. "What was the question?"
Finch's Timberwolves got themselves back in the series with the Game 3 blowout, cutting it to a 2-1 series deficit. Minnesota fell into a 2-0 series hole in Oklahoma City, but bounced back at home Saturday night and will have a chance to even the series in Game 4 Monday night back at Target Center. That's scheduled for a 7:30 p.m. CT tipoff on ESPN.