West Virginia center Jesse Edwards inks two-way deal with Timberwolves
Following the completion of the 2024 NBA Draft, West Virginia announced their former big man Jesse Edwards has signed a two-way contract with the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Hailing from Amsterdam, Netherlands, Edwards went undrafted after a five-year college career. Following four seasons playing for Syracuse, he transferred to West Virginia as a graduate student and averaged 15.0 points, 8.0 rebounds and 1.7 blocks per game on 61.3% shooting from the field last season.
Despite beginning Thursday with the No. 37 pick, the Timberwolves traded out of the second round entirely, but they clearly had their eyes set on Edwards. He will turn 25 years old in March and he's listed at 7 feet tall.
Each NBA team is allowed to have up to three two-way contracts at the same time. Last season, Daishen Nix, Jaylen Clark and Luka Garza were on two-way deals, until Garza was promoted to a fully standard NBA deal during the playoffs.
Clark is on contract for the 2024-25 season and Daishen Nix is expected to play with the team in Summer League. With Garza as an impending free agent, Edwards could be insurance if the team is not able to bring him back to Minnesota.