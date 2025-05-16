All Timberwolves

Western Conference Finals dates set, but Wolves still waiting on Thunder-Nuggets

Nov 1, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) drives to the basket defended by Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) in the second quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Blewett-Imagn Images
Nov 1, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) drives to the basket defended by Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) in the second quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Blewett-Imagn Images
After staving off elimination in Game 6 Thursday night, the Denver Nuggets have forced a Game 7 against Oklahoma City — and the winner of Sunday's series finale will earn the right to play the Minnesota Timberwolves in the Western Conference Finals.

Had the Thunder won Thursday night, it would've set the stage for Game 1 of the conference finals against the Timberwolves in Oklahoma City on Sunday night. Instead, Game 1 of the conference finals will be played Tuesday, May 20.

Whoever winds up winning the Thunder-Nuggets series will have home-court advantage against Minnesota in the conference finals. OKC is the No. 1 seed and Denver is the fourth seed in the West, while Minnesota entered the postseason as the No. 6 seed.

Conference finals game dates:

  • Game 1: Tuesday, May 20 — Wolves at Thunder/Nuggets
  • Game 2: Thursday, May 22 — Wolves at Thunder/Nuggets
  • Game 3: Saturday, May 24 — Thunder/Nuggets at Wolves
  • Game 4: Monday, May 26 — Thunder/Nuggets at Wolves
  • Game 5: Wednesday, May 28 — Wolves at Thunder/Nuggets
  • Game 6: Friday, May 30 — Thunder/Nuggets at Wolves
  • Game 7: Sunday, June 1 — Wolves at Thunder/Nuggets

All conference finals games will be televised by ABC and ESPN. Tip times had not been released at the time this story was published.

The Wolves went 4-0 against the Nuggets and 2-2 against the Thunder during the regular season.

