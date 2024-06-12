What could a KAT trade with the Atlanta Hawks look like?
Are the Atlanta Hawks seriously considering blowing up the Trae Young and Dejounte Murray backcourt? According to Bill Simmons, it's a possibility.
"Some people seem to think both of those guys are getting traded, is a thing I've heard," Simmons said on his June 10 podcast, noting that he's heard that "from different people who don't know each other who know things."
As we keep mentioning, there are a lot of signals to suggest the Timberwolves are going to "run it back" in 2024-25 with largely the same roster, but what if they opt to trade a mega contract like the four years and $221 million remaining on Karl-Anthony Towns' deal?
Enter Young and Murray, who can both play point guard and would be long-term answers for a Timberwolves team looking to prepare for life with Mike Conley, who will be 37 next season.
Young in Minnesota? It's a fancy thought, but Young is very expensive and the only reason Minnesota might even consider trading Towns is to avoid luxury-tax penalties. Towns will make $49 million next season, while Young is due to earn $43 million in 2024-25 and $46 million in 2025-26 before he can terminate his contract and look for even bigger numbers as a free agent.
Young probably doesn't make much sense, but Murray does because he fills two needs/wants for the Wolves: He's a point guard and he helps Minnesota avoid luxury-tax penalties.
Murray, who averaged 22.5 points, 5.3 rebounds and 6.4 assists this season, will make between $25-29 million the next three seasons before he has a player option in 2027.
FanNation's All Hawks has come up with a three-team trade idea that sends Towns to Atlanta and Murray to Minnesota. The blockbuster has Minnesota getting Murray and wing Bogdan Bogdanovic, while Towns goes to the Hawks. The Hawks would also get Marcus Smart from the Memphis Grizzlies, while the Grizzlies receive Clint Capela and Sacramento's 2025 first-round pick (protected 1-12).
In the end, the Timberwolves would cash in big time with their long-term answer at point guard with Murray to go with Anthony Edwards, Jaden McDaniels, Naz Reid and Rudy Gobert in the starting lineup, with Conley and Bogdanovic coming off the bench.
Overall, the Wolves would be sending out $49 million and taking back $42 million (Bogdanovic is due $17 million next season) for the 2024-25 season. And then for 2025, Murray and Bogdanovic would combine for $43 million compared to the $53 million Towns is projected to earn.
The Hawks would retool with Young and Towns leading a roster that has the No. 1 pick in this summer's draft. And the Grizzlies would get a defensive center to pair with Jaren Jackson Jr. and a healthy Ja Morant in what could be a bounce-back season in 2024-25.
It's speculation season and this idea has a lot of perks for all teams involved.