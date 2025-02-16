What would Anthony Edwards change as NBA Commissioner? 'The techs'
Anthony Edwards was hit with the hard-hitting questions at NBA All-Star Weekend in San Francisco.
The star Minnesota Timberwolves guard was asked if he was the NBA Commissioner for a day, what is one rule that he would change. Edwards' answer should have come as no surprise as he leads the league in this unfortunate statistic.
"The techs," Edwards answered. "I'd change the techs. Like I'd let people be more into the game."
Edwards currently leads the NBA in technical fouls with 12, the most recent coming in a loss the the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday. He needs to watch it as any player who gets 16 in a season receives an automatic one-game suspension.
Edwards is making his third All-Star Game appearance this weekend and his 27.5 points per game rank fifth in the NBA. Edwards has also made the most 3-pointers in the league coming into the break, knocking down 227 shot from deep.