All Timberwolves

What would Anthony Edwards change as NBA Commissioner? 'The techs'

Edwards has a league-leading 12 technical fouls this season.

Nolan O'Hara

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards walks off the court after losing to the Milwaukee Bucks at Target Center in Minneapolis on Feb. 12, 2025.
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards walks off the court after losing to the Milwaukee Bucks at Target Center in Minneapolis on Feb. 12, 2025. / Brad Rempel-Imagn Images
In this story:

Anthony Edwards was hit with the hard-hitting questions at NBA All-Star Weekend in San Francisco.

The star Minnesota Timberwolves guard was asked if he was the NBA Commissioner for a day, what is one rule that he would change. Edwards' answer should have come as no surprise as he leads the league in this unfortunate statistic.

"The techs," Edwards answered. "I'd change the techs. Like I'd let people be more into the game."

Edwards currently leads the NBA in technical fouls with 12, the most recent coming in a loss the the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday. He needs to watch it as any player who gets 16 in a season receives an automatic one-game suspension.

Edwards is making his third All-Star Game appearance this weekend and his 27.5 points per game rank fifth in the NBA. Edwards has also made the most 3-pointers in the league coming into the break, knocking down 227 shot from deep.

Published
Nolan O'Hara
NOLAN O'HARA

Nolan O'Hara covers all things Minnesota sports, primarily the Timberwolves, for Bring Me The News and Sports Illustrated's On SI network. He previously worked as a copy editor at the St. Paul Pioneer Press and is a graduate of the University of Minnesota's Hubbard School of Journalism. His work has appeared in the Pioneer Press, Ratchet & Wrench magazine, the Minnesota Daily and a number of local newspapers in Minnesota, among other publications.

Home/Minnesota Timberwolves News