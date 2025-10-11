All Timberwolves

Who is the new courtside reporter for the Timberwolves?

We got our first look at Minnesota's new-look broadcast crew.

Tony Liebert

May 26, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; An overall view before the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Minnesota Timberwolves play in game four of the western conference finals for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images
We've gotten our first look at the Timberwolves' new local FanDuel Sports Network broadcast crew this preseason, and they have a new courtside reporter.

Ashley Stroehlein has joined Minnesota's new-look broadcast after previously spending time on the Hornets' broadcast last season for FanDuel Sports Network. She also has experience covering college football with ESPN.

"Grateful for my first game with this crew! Can’t wait to do it again soon! Thank you to the entire broadcast crew for such a warm welcome & the entire @Timberwolves organization for making me feel right at home! Here’s to an amazing season!" she posted to X after the preseason home opener against the Pacers.

Longtime Timberwolves play-by-play announcer Michael Grady is expected to work a reduced number of games on the FanDuel Sports Network broadcasts this season, so it will be an overall new look with Stroehlein on the sidelines.

We will get our first look at regular season Timberwolves basketball on Wednesday, October 22 against the Trail Blazers.

