Windhorst rips Anthony Edwards over tech problems
ESPN analyst Brian Windhorst criticized Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards over his ejection from Thursday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, calling it's "not acceptable."
Edwards, who entered Thursday's game with a league-leading 14 technical fouls, picked up his first of the night after getting into a bit of a shoving match with his former teammate Jarred Vanderbilt after the end of the first quarter. Then in the third quarter, he picked up his second of the night, resulting in an ejection, for arguing what he felt was a missed call.
That brought his total to 16 for the season, resulting in an automatic one-game suspension. That means Edwards is unable to play in the second half of Minnesota's back to back Friday night against the Utah Jazz in Salt Lake City.
"Even if the 16th tech was soft, he's got another 15 of them," Windhorst said of Edwards on ESPN on Friday. "... He's an excellent player. He is absolutely the heart of the Timberwolves, but he's got to be available to them. He's not playing the second night of a back to back without three starters in Salt Lake City. He's hurt them (Thursday), he's hurt them (Friday), not acceptable for Ant Edwards. He's got so much going for him; he's got to control his emotions better."
That will be key down the stretch of the season for Edwards now that he's hit 16 technical fouls for the season. Now for every two additional techs he receives, he'll be issued another one-game suspension. He has to be careful going forward.