Wolves' Anthony Edwards fined $35K for 'obscene gesture' during Kings game
Edwards gave the middle finger towards the stands during the first quarter.
In this story:
The NBA fined Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards $35,000 for an "obscene gesture" he made during the first quarter of Friday night's game against the Sacramento Kings, the league announced on Sunday.
While the league did not explicitly define the "obscene gesture" Edwards made, the time of the occurrence — with 3 minutes, 15 seconds remaining in the first quarter — coincides with Edwards appearing to give the middle finger to a fan.
Edwards scored a team-high 36 points and was pivotal down the stretch of an eventual 130-126 overtime victory for the Timberwolves as they held on despite a 60-point effort from Kings guard De'Aaron Fox.
Published