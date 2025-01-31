Wolves' Anthony Edwards named All-Star for third consecutive season
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards was named to the NBA Western Conference All-Star Team on Thursday. He made the team as a reserve after being voted in by head coaches, and it marks his third straight All-Star appearance.
Edwards is averaging 26.4 points per game — eighth in the NBA — and 5.7 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game. He leads the league with 192 made 3-pointers while shooting a career-best 41.8% from deep. He's shooting 44.4% from the field.
Edwards is just the second player in Timberwolves history to be named to three or more consecutive All-Star Games, joining Kevin Garnett, who made eight straight All-Star appearances from 2000-07. It's just the latest achievement for Edwards, who set the franchise record for 3s made and became the third-youngest player to 8,000 points this season.
You can catch Edwards at the All-Star Game on Feb. 16 in San Francisco.