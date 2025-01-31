All Timberwolves

Wolves' Anthony Edwards named All-Star for third consecutive season

Edwards is just the second player in franchise history to make three straight All-Star appearances.

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards reacts after a basket against the Phoenix Suns in the second half at Footprint Center in Phoenix on Jan. 29, 2025.
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards was named to the NBA Western Conference All-Star Team on Thursday. He made the team as a reserve after being voted in by head coaches, and it marks his third straight All-Star appearance.

Edwards is averaging 26.4 points per game — eighth in the NBA — and 5.7 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game. He leads the league with 192 made 3-pointers while shooting a career-best 41.8% from deep. He's shooting 44.4% from the field.

Edwards is just the second player in Timberwolves history to be named to three or more consecutive All-Star Games, joining Kevin Garnett, who made eight straight All-Star appearances from 2000-07. It's just the latest achievement for Edwards, who set the franchise record for 3s made and became the third-youngest player to 8,000 points this season.

You can catch Edwards at the All-Star Game on Feb. 16 in San Francisco.

