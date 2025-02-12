Wolves' Anthony Edwards responds to Charles Barkley's criticism
Former NBA star Charles Barkley, now an analyst on TNT, made headlines when he said earlier this season he believes Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards has regressed. Edwards recently issued a response to the criticism.
Barkley said despite Edwards' stellar 3-point shooting this year that he's regressed by not attacking as frequently. He added that Edwards isn't Michael Jordan and needs to learn how to be a leader. In the first part of a five-part series posted on his YouTube channel, Edwards watched Barkley's criticism and stated what he thinks is fair, and what isn't.
“I f*ck with the end part," Edwards said. "Like comparing me to MJ and all that. I don’t like that either, and I f*ck with the part where he said I got to learn how to be a leader. I f*ck with those two things, but all other sh*t, he be tripping. Them n***as just be up there talking, man. I’m making these shots, so I don’t know how I regress if I’m making. I don’t get it.”
Edwards said sometimes the TNT crew is right in their criticisms, but sometimes he doesn't feel like its fair. At the end of the day, he didn't seem to be too worried about what outside voices had to say about his game this season.
"Pair of lips will say anything, so I don't really be tripping," he said.