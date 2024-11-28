All Timberwolves

Wolves collapse in final minutes, fall to Kings for fourth straight loss

Malik Monk and De'Aaron Fox had their way in the final minutes of the game.

Nolan O'Hara

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker passes around Sacramento Kings forward Domantas Sabonis in the first quarter at Target Center in Minneapolis on Nov. 27, 2024.
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker passes around Sacramento Kings forward Domantas Sabonis in the first quarter at Target Center in Minneapolis on Nov. 27, 2024. / Brad Rempel-Imagn Images
In this story:

Just when it looked like the Wolves were well on their way to snapping a three-game skid, Malik Monk had other ideas.

Monk knocked down a pair of 3-pointers as the Sacramento Kings closed an eight-point gap in the final minutes of the fourth quarter, and De'Aaron Fox hit a pair of his own to help the Kings pull away to a 115-104 victory over the Wolves Wednesday night at Target Center in Minneapolis. The loss is the Minnesota's fourth straight defeat.

What wasn't a common denominator this time was that Mike Conley was back in the lineup, and it appeared the Wolves (8-10) were well on their way to snapping the skid with him back on the floor. He helped them rally from a 14-point third-quarter deficit, and Minnesota jumped ahead by as many as 10 points in the fourth frame.

But the fourth-quarter run from Monk and Fox, who finished with 27 and 26 points, respectively, helped the Kings (9-10) pull away. Domantas Sabonis added 27 points and 12 rebounds.

Anthony Edwards led the Wolves with a game-high 29 points. Mike Conley had 16 points and four assists in his return.

Published
Nolan O'Hara
NOLAN O'HARA

Home/Minnesota Timberwolves News