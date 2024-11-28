Wolves collapse in final minutes, fall to Kings for fourth straight loss
Just when it looked like the Wolves were well on their way to snapping a three-game skid, Malik Monk had other ideas.
Monk knocked down a pair of 3-pointers as the Sacramento Kings closed an eight-point gap in the final minutes of the fourth quarter, and De'Aaron Fox hit a pair of his own to help the Kings pull away to a 115-104 victory over the Wolves Wednesday night at Target Center in Minneapolis. The loss is the Minnesota's fourth straight defeat.
What wasn't a common denominator this time was that Mike Conley was back in the lineup, and it appeared the Wolves (8-10) were well on their way to snapping the skid with him back on the floor. He helped them rally from a 14-point third-quarter deficit, and Minnesota jumped ahead by as many as 10 points in the fourth frame.
But the fourth-quarter run from Monk and Fox, who finished with 27 and 26 points, respectively, helped the Kings (9-10) pull away. Domantas Sabonis added 27 points and 12 rebounds.
Anthony Edwards led the Wolves with a game-high 29 points. Mike Conley had 16 points and four assists in his return.