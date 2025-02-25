Wolves fans express frustrations with officiating, target Thunder's SGA
Whenever star Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander stepped to the free-throw line at Target Center in Minneapolis Sunday night, the sold-out crowd provided a clear as day "free-throw merchant" chant. Wolves fans weren't afforded the same opportunity Monday with Minnesota facing the Thunder on the road, so they took to social media.
There was plenty of frustration to go around from Wolves fans as Gilgeous-Alexander was ripping apart their team in the first half. Fans criticized the Thunder star for playing for a foul and leaning in to Jaylen Clark during the second quarter, a move often used in the NBA for years. It didn't pay off for Gilgeous-Alexander on that one as he failed to draw the whistle.
There was particular ire over a play in which Gilgeous-Alexander leaned into Clark before knocking down a jumper. Many fans felt there should have been a push-off called on Gilgeous-Alexander, though Clark wasn't so lucky to get the call.
Gilgeous-Alexander scored 20 points in the first half, eight of which game from the line, as the Thunder led 64-45.
The game was still in progress at the time of publication.