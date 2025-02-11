Wolves hint on Instagram that all-black retro jerseys could be coming back
We can only hope it's truly a sign because those jerseys absolutely need to return.
In this story:
On Feb. 11, 1998, exactly 27 years ago from Tuesday, the Minnesota Timberwolves debuted their all-black jerseys with green trees lining the tank top sleeves and neck line. That organization noted that fact in an Instagram post on Tuesday.
That was Kevin Garnett's third season in the NBA, and he was really starting to come on. The jerseys were beloved, and it was a beloved era. And those jerseys are just phenomenal. A fan pointed out the obvious — they should be brought back.
The Wolves' Instagram account responded, too, with an eyeball emoji.
Could that be a sign the iconic jerseys are coming back? We can only hope.
Published