Wolves insider thinks there is 'more effort' being made to move up in the draft

Is a Timberwolves draft-night trade likely to come during Wednesday's NBA draft?
Timberwolves president of basketball operations Tim Connelly has made draft-night trades in each of his first two drafts in Minnesota. With the No. 27 pick — and with little wiggle room in the salary cap — the Wolves could make a move up to get a better prospect in order to help them improve on one of the best seasons in franchise history this past year.
The Athletic's Jon Krawczynski was a guest on KFXN-FM 100.3 on Wednesday to discuss the latest rumors surrounding the Wolves' draft-night plans. Krawczynski suggested that a trade up is more likely for Connelly and the Wolves Wednesday night.
"If I had to handicap it right now, I would think there's a little bit more an effort being made to move up in draft," Krawczynski said. "Now, not up into the lottery, not up into the top 10. But maybe into the early 20s or the very late teens to see if they can grab a guy that they like."
The Timberwolves were mentioned as a team that "could look to trade around in the draft" in a recent ESPN mock draft. Minnesota is in need of a long-term answer at point guard and has been linked in mock drafts with a number of guards in this year's draft.
The first round of the draft starts at 7 p.m. CT Wednesday on ESPN and ABC.