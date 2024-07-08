Wolves lose director of player development Joe Boylan to Grizzlies
Joe Boylan, a member of Minnesota's coaching staff since 2021 who served as the team's director of player development, has left the Timberwolves for a coaching job with the rival Memphis Grizzlies.
"Joe Boylan, in particular, feels like a great get for Memphis," said Drew Hill, a Grizzlies reporter for The Daily Memphian. "He got a lot of credit for player development in Minnesota and TWolves coach Chris Finch spoke very highly of him."
In a recent interview with Bally Sports North, Boylan described his role in the Timberwolves as being "in charge of supervising all of the player development coaches" as well as the players' personal coaches.
Finch described Boylan as a "key" to the Wolves' approach to player development.
Before joining the Wolves, Boylan had stints with the New Orleans Pelicans, Grizzlies, Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics. Finch and Boylan were also together on the New Orleans coaching staff for two seasons.
It's unclear who the Timberwolves will hire to fill Boylan's role.