Wolves' Micah Nori listed as a potential candidate Pistons job
Wolves assistant coach Micah Nori remains an in-demand head coach candidate.
The 50-year-old assistant has been named as a potential candidate for the Detroit Pistons head coaching position, following Monty Williams' dismissal Wednesday morning.
The Athletic's James L. Edwards III, who covers the Pistons beat, listed Nori among the potential replacements in Detroit. Edwards highlighted Nori's connections with Detroit, having worked as an assistant on Dwayne Casey's staff from 2018-2021 before joining the Wolves.
Nori has also been linked with both the Lakers and Cavaliers. Yahoo Sports reported last week that Nori had reached the in-person interview phase of the Cavaliers' coaching search.
In 2021, Minnesota head coach Chris Finch brought Nori in to be his lead assistant, having previously worked together in Denver. Nori has filled in for Finch on the sideline, including for the Wolves' playoff series against the Nuggets and Mavs after Finch suffered a torn patellar tendon in Game 4 of Minnesota's first-round sweep of the Suns.
Nori began his NBA coaching career in 2009 with the Raptors before moving onto stints with the Kings, Nuggets, Pistons and Wolves.