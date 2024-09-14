Wolves' Mike Conley to sound Gjallarhorn at Vikings-49ers game
Timberwolves point guard Mike Conley will sound the Gjallarhorn at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis prior to the Minnesota Vikings' Week 2 game against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday afternoon.
Conley, 36, will almost certainly get a big ovation at U.S. Bank Stadium as he's established himself as a fan favorite in Minnesota. It'll be the second time in a week Conley has helped kick off a sports event in town; Conley threw out the first pitch of the Minnesota Twins' game against the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday at Target Field in Minneapolis. Sunday marks the Vikings' first home game of the season.
Conley was a key part of the Timberwolves' success last season as they reached the Western Conference finals for the first time since 2004. As the team's starting point guard, Conley averaged 11.4 points and 5.9 assists per game, and he was a main driver of the team's offensive rhythm.
Conley signed a two-year extension in February to stick around Minneapolis through 2026.