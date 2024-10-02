Wolves now have league-high seven top-100 players following KAT trade
The Timberwolves made a blockbuster trade sending Karl-Anthony Towns to the Knicks, but who won the deal? According to The Ringer's top-100 NBA players rankings released in June, Minnesota now has a league-high seven players on the list.
The site's top 100 was last updated following the conclusion of the NBA Finals, before the offseason, on June 20. Anthony Edwards remains the team's best player and one of the best in the league at No. 8 overall. Towns is ranked 32nd, but Minnesota acquired Julius Randle, who is ranked 45th, and Donte DiVincenzo, who is ranked 93rd, in the deal with New York.
Other Timberwolves included on the list are Rudy Gobert at No. 34, Jaden McDaniels at No. 65, Naz Reid at No. 79 and Mike Conley Jr. at No. 91.
The Celtics are the only other team in the league with six players on the list, while the Knicks, Thunder, Rockets and Pelicans all have five.
A new seven-man rotation of all top-100 players while mixing in Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Joe Ingles as the eighth and ninth players off the bench, shows that Minnesota has the deepest roster in the NBA. Losing a player like Towns always has a chance to impact team chemistry, but they now have more options than any other team in the league.