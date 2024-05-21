Wolves-Nuggets Game 7 among most-watched games in TNT history
In terms of media market size, Denver is 16th in the U.S. and Minneapolis is 15th. But the NBA is a global game fueled by superstars and when you get 22-year-old phenom Anthony Edwards dueling with three-time MVP Nikola Jokic in Game 7 of a playoff series, eyeballs follow.
According to Sports Media Watch, Game 7 Sunday night between the Timberwolves Nuggets was the most-watched NBA game of the entire season and most-viewed first- or second-round playoff game ever on TNT.
Sunday’s Timberwolves-Nuggets second round NBA playoff Game 7 averaged a combined 4.1 rating and 8.41 million viewers across TNT (3.7, 7.51M) and truTV (0.41, 905K), marking the largest early round NBA playoff audience ever on TNT Sports (formerly Turner Sports). The previous high was 8.38 million for Magic-Celtics Game 7 in 2009. Keep in mind out-of-home viewing was not tracked in Nielsen estimates until 2020, meaning that 2009 game almost certainly averaged more viewers all things being equal.- Sports Media Watch
Audience sizes should only get bigger with the stakes being raised and Minnesota facing a big-market Dallas Mavericks team in the Western Conference Finals.
Dallas-Fort Worth is the fifth-largest media market in the U.S., and the Mavericks are led by global superstars Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving.