Wolves-Pelicans game scrubbed from national TV, start time adjusted
Next Wednesday's game between the Minnesota Timberwolves and New Orleans Pelicans has been removed from ESPN's national broadcast schedule.
Originally scheduled to be the 6:30 p.m. CT game on ESPN's March 19 doubleheader, the game has been flexed to a 7 p.m. CT start at Target Center in Minneapolis. It will only be televised locally, which for Minnesotans is on FanDuel Sports North.
No reason has been provided for the change, but ESPN likely flexed the game because the Pelicans are among the worst teams in the NBA.
Minnesota has rattled off six consecutive wins and has a chance to extend the streak with five straight home games over the next nine days. They start with Orlando on Friday before a Sunday-Monday back-to-back against the Jazz and Pacers, respectively. Then the Wolves host the Pelicans on Wednesday and Friday to close out the homestand.
The six-game win streak is the longest of the season for the Wolves.