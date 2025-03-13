All Timberwolves

Wolves-Pelicans game scrubbed from national TV, start time adjusted

  • Wolves-Pelicans flexed out of ESPN's national broadcast schedule.
  • Red-hot Wolves about to begin five-game homestand.

Joe Nelson

Jan 7, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) dribbles around Minnesota Timberwolves forward Julius Randle (30) during the first half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images
Next Wednesday's game between the Minnesota Timberwolves and New Orleans Pelicans has been removed from ESPN's national broadcast schedule.

Originally scheduled to be the 6:30 p.m. CT game on ESPN's March 19 doubleheader, the game has been flexed to a 7 p.m. CT start at Target Center in Minneapolis. It will only be televised locally, which for Minnesotans is on FanDuel Sports North.

No reason has been provided for the change, but ESPN likely flexed the game because the Pelicans are among the worst teams in the NBA.

Minnesota has rattled off six consecutive wins and has a chance to extend the streak with five straight home games over the next nine days. They start with Orlando on Friday before a Sunday-Monday back-to-back against the Jazz and Pacers, respectively. Then the Wolves host the Pelicans on Wednesday and Friday to close out the homestand.

The six-game win streak is the longest of the season for the Wolves.

Published
Joe Nelson has more than 20 years of experience in Minnesota sports journalism. Nelson began his career in sports radio, working at smaller stations in Marshall and St. Cloud before moving to the highly-rated KFAN-FM 100.3 in the Twin Cities. While there, he produced the popular mid-morning show hosted by Minnesota Vikings play-by-play announcer Paul Allen. His time in radio laid the groundwork for his transition to sports writing in 2011. He covers the Vikings, Timberwolves, Gophers and Twins for On SI.

