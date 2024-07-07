Wolves' Rob Dillingham has eighth-best odds to win Rookie of the Year
Minnesota Timberwolves rookie point guard Rob Dillingham has the eighth-best odds to win the NBA’s Rookie of the Year Award, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.
Dillingham is +1500 to win the award, meaning hitting on a $100 bet would pay out $1,500 plus the original bet. Alexandre Sarr, the No. 2 overall pick to the Washington Wizards, has the best odds at +650. Zach Edey, the No. 9 pick to the Memphis Grizzlies, has the second-best odds at +700, while No. 1 overall draft pick Zaccharie Risacher (Atlanta Hawks) has the third-best odds at +750.
Also coming in with better odds than Dillingham were Dalton Knecht (No. 17 to Los Angeles Lakers) at +850, Reed Sheppard (No. 3 to Houston Rockets) at +1000, Matas Buzelis (No. 11 to Chicago Bulls) at +1000 and Stephon Castle (No. 4 to San Antonio Spurs) at +1000.
Ron Holland (No. 5 to Detroit Pistons) was also tied for the eighth-best odds at +1500.
Fellow Timberwolves rookie Terrence Shannon Jr. is +10,000 to win the award.
The Timberwolves traded up in this year’s NBA draft to select Dillingham with the No. 8 overall pick out of Kentucky. Dillingham averaged 15.2 points, 3.9 assists and 2.9 rebounds last season as a freshman for the Wildcats and was the team’s second-leading scorer.
The Timberwolves also held on to their own first-round pick to select Shannon No. 27 overall out of Illinois. He was the Illini’s leading scorer, averaging 23.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game while guiding the team to the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament.
More will be known about all these rookies in short order as Summer League play begins July 12.