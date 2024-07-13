Wolves rookie Terrence Shannon Jr. is literally a walking cheat code
Timberwolves rookie Terrence Shannon Jr. looked like a cheat code in his NBA Summer League debut — an 81-74 win over the New Orleans Pelicans — Friday night in Las Vegas.
It turns out, Shannon keeps some cheat codes on him at all times. Some Timberwolves fans noticed a tattoo on Shannon's left forearm — his shooting hand — of a cheat code for the video game Grand Theft Auto. The cheat code in the game is for "infinite ammo," which seems pretty fitting.
Shannon, 23, had no shortage of ammo against the Pelicans Friday night, scoring a game-high 25 points on 9-for-14 shooting. Shannon also had three rebounds, two blocks and a steal.
The Wolves selected Shannon with the No. 27 overall pick of this year's NBA draft out of Illinois. Shannon was one of the best players in the nation last season for the Illini, averaging 23.0 points on 48% shooting from the field and 36% from 3-point range, 4.0 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game.
Shannon may turn out to be the steal of the draft as the early signs from Summer League training would indicate he's a player who can help the Wolves right out of the gates.