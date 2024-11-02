Wolves' Rudy Gobert, Nuggets' Christian Braun get into scuffle in fourth quarter
Both players were assessed technical fouls on the play.
Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert and Denver Nuggets guard Christian Braun got into a scuffle after Braun dunked over Gobert during the fourth quarter of Friday night's game at Target Center in Minneapolis.
The officials deemed Braun committed an unsportsmanlike act by taunting Gobert, and Gobert made unnecessary contact. Both players were assessed with technical fouls for their roles in the scufffle.
Moments early, Gobert picked up a Flagrant 1 foul for inadvertantly elbowing Nuggets center Nikola Jokic while attempting to go up to the basket. Jokic went down briefly before getting up to shoot the free throws.
