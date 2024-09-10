Wolves taking 'significantly lower' broadcast fees this season
The Timberwolves are taking "significantly lower fees" from their TV partner, Bally Sports North, this season, according to NBA Commissioner Adam Silver.
Speaking after the Board of Governors meeting in New York on Tuesday, Silver was discussing the impact the league's new media deal will have on regional sports networks when he revealed the news.
"For me at least, I think we will emerge in a very good place, (but) we have a bit of a rocky transition," Silver said of the league's media deal. "Again, we have significantly lost revenue in the short term from these historical businesses. From negotiations to bring Diamond (Sports Group) out of bankruptcy, part of what's enabling that to work is us taking significantly lower fees, at least for this season."
In August, it was confirmed that both the Timberwolves and Minnesota Wild would remain on Bally through the 2023-24 season. The Wolves are one of 13 NBA teams still being broadcast on a regional Bally network, while the Wild are among nine NHL teams still with Bally.
Diamond Sports Group (DSG), which owns Bally Sports North, has been battling through bankruptcy court since March 2023. DSG was required to have a hearing to confirm its path to emerge from bankruptcy. The initial meeting was scheduled for June 18, but that was pushed back to the end of July with DSG since asking for more time.
It is unclear exactly how much less fees the Wolves will be taking in this season as part of the agreement.