Wolves-Thunder reportedly one of least viewed conference finals openers
The series opener didn't draw a huge crowd.
Game 1 of the Western Conference finals between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Oklahoma City Thunder drew an average of 5.36 million viewers across ESPN and ESPN2, making it one of the least viewed conference finals openers in recent memory.. It was the least watched conference finals opener since 2021, when Game 1 between the Los Angeles Clippers and Phoenix Suns averaged 4.72 million viewers on ABC, according to a report from Sports Watch Media.
That game, though, was far off schedule as a result of schedule changes amid the COVID-19 pandemic and took place on Father's Day. Last year's West finals opener between the Wolves and Dallas Mavericks drew a significantly larger average of 7.02 million viewers across TNT and TruTV. But it's two small-market teams this time, including the smallest one in OKC.
The last time a conference finals opener not impacted by COVID drew as few viewers as Tuesday's Game 1 was back in 2013 when the Memphis Grizzlies and San Antonio Spurs drew just 4.85 million average viewers, per Sports Watch Media.
It's early in the series, so there's certainly a chance it'll pick up, but the two small-market teams certainly don't bring a ratings spike to the NBA. That being said, Tuesday's opener wasn't exactly competetive for much of the second half either.
Time will tell if the ratings get a boost at any point throughout the remainder of the series.