Wolves to debut Julius Randle, new-look starting five against Bulls
Julius Randle is expected to make his Timberwolves preseason debut on Wednesday against the Bulls, according to multiple reports. That'll be the first look at Minnesota's new starting lineup of Mike Conley, Anthony Edwards, Jaden McDaniels, Randle, and Rudy Gobert.
It'll also be the only look at that starting five prior to the regular season opener against the Lakers on Tuesday the 22nd. The Wolves host the Nuggets on Thursday to wrap up their five-game preseason slate, but it's safe to assume that most or all of their starters, Randle certainly included, won't play in that game on the second half of a back-to-back.
"That's the goal, but you can always have a plan in the preseason and you have to stay flexible with what's going on with availability," head coach Chris Finch said, via Wolves radio announcer Alan Horton.
Randle has sat out the last three contests while finishing up some rehab on his shoulder, although he's been practicing with his new team since the blockbuster trade that brought him and Donte DiVincenzo to Minnesota for Karl-Anthony Towns was finalized earlier this month.
The Wolves have ramped up the playing time of their starters and other key rotation players over the course of this preseason. In Sunday's game against the Knicks, each of Edwards, Gobert, and DiVincenzo played at least 27 minutes. Edwards had 31 points and 8 threes in that game, while DiVincenzo had 15 points and 7 assists.
Barring any sort of setback, Randle will get his feet wet in a Wolves jersey on Wednesday and will be ready to roll with the rest of the starters against the Lakers on NBA opening night.