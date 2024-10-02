Wolves to send 2nd-round pick to Charlotte as final pieces of KAT deal come together
The final pieces of the Karl-Anthony Towns trade to the New York Knicks are coming together, with the Charlotte Hornets the latest team becoming involved in the deal, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.
As things stand, the Minnesota Timberwolves are reportedly sending Towns to the New York Knicks in exchange for Julius Randle, Donte DiVincenzo, Keita Bates-Diop and a protected first-round draft pick belonging to the Detroit Pistons.
But a third team needs to be involved in order for the Knicks and Wolves to make the deal work, with the Hornets brought in to the trade. The Hornets will receive three players from the Knicks — DaQuan Jeffries, Charlie Brown and Duane Washington Jr. — as well as three second-round draft picks, including one from the Wolves, to make the deal work.
It wasn't immediately clear which second-round draft choice of the Wolves was heading to Charlotte.
It appears the trade is moving closer and closer to completion and could be finalized in the coming days.