Wolves waive Randle — Chasson Randle — after one day with team
The Timberwolves waived guard Chasson Randle on Saturday just a day after signing him to an undisclosed contract. The move could be in anticipation of taking on additional players in the trade that sends All-Star and franchise staple Karl-Anthony Towns to the New York Knicks.
Randle, 31, has been a G League journeyman since going undrafted out of Stanford in 2015. He’s spent time with the Philadelphia 76ers, Knicks, Washington Wizards, Golden State Warriors, Orlando Magic, Phoenix Suns and then the incredibly short stint with the Timberwolves. Randle has played 119 NBA games across four seasons, averaging 5.7 points, 1.8 assists and 1.5 boards per game.
Randle spent last season in the Greek Basketball League and averaged 8.8 points, 2.7 assists and 2.5 rebounds per game for AEK Athens.
The Timberwolves roster currently stands at 20 players, which still includes Towns and does not include Julius Randle, Donte DiVincenzo and Keita Bates-Diop as the trade is not yet official.