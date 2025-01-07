Zion Williamson expected to return from hamstring injury against Timberwolves
Zion Williamson has been cleared to play and is expected to make his return to the starting lineup when the New Orleans Pelicans host the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday night.
Williamson hasn't played since Nov. 6 due to a hamstring injury. In six games before being sidelined, Williamson averaged 22.7 points, 8.0 rebounds and 5.3 assists while shooting 45.2% from the floor.
Word of Williamson's return nearing broke Monday and was enhanced later in the day when the Pelicans listed him questionable for Tuesday's game against Minnesota.
"He is getting close. The reports out of the Pelicans camp are that he looks great in his rehab. He has done some five-on-five," ESPN's Ramona Shelburne reported Monday. "From what I've told, he has attacked this rehab process and will come back soon."
Williamson has averaged 29.3 points in eight career games against the Timberwolves.
The Timberwolves and Pelicans tip off at 7:10 p.m. CT.