Zion Williamson expected to return from hamstring injury against Timberwolves

Williamson has played in just six game this season.

Joe Nelson

Nov 8, 2024; Orlando, Florida, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) looks on from the bench against the Orlando Magic in the third quarter at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
Zion Williamson has been cleared to play and is expected to make his return to the starting lineup when the New Orleans Pelicans host the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday night.

Williamson hasn't played since Nov. 6 due to a hamstring injury. In six games before being sidelined, Williamson averaged 22.7 points, 8.0 rebounds and 5.3 assists while shooting 45.2% from the floor.

Word of Williamson's return nearing broke Monday and was enhanced later in the day when the Pelicans listed him questionable for Tuesday's game against Minnesota.

"He is getting close. The reports out of the Pelicans camp are that he looks great in his rehab. He has done some five-on-five," ESPN's Ramona Shelburne reported Monday. "From what I've told, he has attacked this rehab process and will come back soon."

Williamson has averaged 29.3 points in eight career games against the Timberwolves.

Jan 3, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) drives to the basket and shoots the ball past Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) in the second half at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images / Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

The Timberwolves and Pelicans tip off at 7:10 p.m. CT.

Joe Nelson
