Did LeBron get away with carry, travel and stiff-arm against Wolves?
Look, LeBron James is in the GOAT conversation so everyone knows he's going to get a friendly whistle. Plus, he's a basketball senior citizen and therefore should be treated with a gentle touch. That, however, doesn't mean he should get away with obvious violations.
In the Lakers' 110-103 win over the Timberwolves, LeBron had consecutive possessions where he appeared to escape without a whistle despite clearly carrying the basketball, possibly traveling and obviously stiff-arming Minnesota star Anthony Edwards. Watch for yourself:
The alleged traveling violation is being debated on social media since his first step happens as he's gathering the ball, but it's really obvious that he pushed Edwards before scoring at the rim. Here's a better look:
Missed calls and superstar favoritism happens all the time in NBA games. It's just more glaring when three of them happen in a matter of seconds.