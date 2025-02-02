Wrong Luka. Devin Booker was thinking Garza when told of Mavs-Lakers mega deal
On the bench during Saturday night's game against the Portland Trail Blazers, Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker was informed of the stunning news Luka was traded. It took a minute for Booker to realize who was actually on the move.
"Somebody told us on the bench. They said Luka. I said, 'Luka Garza?'" Booker told reporters about the moment he heard the news of the blockbuster trade between the Los Angeles Lakers and Dallas Mavericks that brings Luka Doncic to L.A. and Anthony Davis to the Lone Star State. "Who got traded? No shade though to Luka Garza."
Garza, the young, offensively-gifted Timberwolves center, did not in fact get traded, but that would have been more believable than the trade that happened. ESPN broke the news of a three-team mega deal swapping Doncic and Davis. The Lakers acquire Doncic, Maxi Kleber and Markieff Morris from the Mavs, while Dallas receives Davis, Max Christie and a 2029 first-round pick from L.A. The Utah Jazz will end up with Jalen Hood-Schifino and two 2025 second-round picks.