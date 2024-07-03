Is Rob Dillingham the backup PG answer? Veteran options for the Wolves
Timberwolves backup guard Monte Morris is officially heading elsewhere after he reportedly signed a free-agent deal with the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday. This opens the door even more for recently drafted Rob Dillingham to have a big role as a rookie, but will Minnesota decide to bring in another veteran presence?
Mike Conley Jr. will turn 37 years old in October and he was dealing with an Achilles injury for much of last year's postseason run. The only other point guard currently on Minnesota's roster is Dillingham, who will turn 20 years old in January. After being aggressive and trading up for the former Kentucky star on draft night, the Timberwolves have proven they would like to give him the reigns early.
"Yeah, for sure," Tim Connelly told reporters last week when asked whether Dillingham will play right away. "I don't think you move as aggressive as this and sit on him. ... He's a guy that, from Day 1, is going to have a role and responsibility, certainly it's going to be hard for him, but I don't think you're that aggressive in the top 10 with a guy you don't think can play right away."
While the Wolves might want Dillingham to back up Conley in year one, if there is an injury, that is a tough ask for a 19- or 20-year-old rookie to start at point guard on a championship-contending team. This makes it seem that adding a veteran option to the roster might be in their best interest. The only problem is after Connelly has been so adamant that Dillingham will play a lot on day one, it might be hard to convince a free agent to take a minimum contract for possibly a third-string role.
One option that the Timberwolves do have is to bring back Jordan McLaughlin. As their own free agent, they would be allowed to sign him for as much money as he wants, despite the new salary cap rules. Earlier this offseason, Minnesota sports insider Darren Wolfson didn't think McLaughlin would be back with the team.
"Jordan McLaughlin to me, he's going to end up elsewhere. I just don't foresee a scenario where J-Mac is back," Wolfson said on the SKOR North podcast.
Now that Morris is officially out of the picture, McLaughlin, or a player like him might be their best option. It might be tough to convince a free agent like Dennis Smith Jr., Cameron Payne or even Patrick Beverly to sign with Minnesota on a veteran minimum when they would likely fetch a larger deal and have a much bigger role elsewhere.
Bringing back fourth-year pro Daishen Nix could also be an option. He averaged 22.6 points, 6.2 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game in seven G-League appearances last season in Iowa. He is only 22 years old, so maybe he would be more willing to accept a possible third-string role.
If McLaughlin, Nix or all of the bigger-name free agent options at point guard fall through, the Wolves might be forced to get creative. Veteran Cory Joseph, who most recently played for the Warriors, could be an option, or maybe a younger, unproven player like Sharife Cooper who played last season in the G-League.
Connelly has proven to have a plan for just about everything since taking over for the Timberwolves and he likely knew this was a possibility after acquiring Dillingham on draft night. Ultimately, putting all of your eggs in the basket of a 19-year-old rookie as your backup point guard on a championship team might be a dangerous game to play.